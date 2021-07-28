San Jose Unified requiring vaccination or COVID testing

San Jose's largest school district is now requiring teachers and staff to either be vaccinated or be tested twice a week for COVID.



Also, San Jose Unified will also mandate that masks be worn inside and outside of school buildings. While indoors, students in classrooms will have to stay at least three feet apart.

"I think most people understand that we are trying to create a safe environment for both students and our employees," said district spokeswoman Jennifer Maddox. She explained the efforts are so that they don't have to close the schools.

The school district has about 3,500 employees and contractors. Officials say 90% of them are already vaccinated.

