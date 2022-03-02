San Jose volleyball coach arrested for alleged inappropriate relationship

article

A San Jose volleyball coach has been arrested in suspicion for an inappropriate relationship with a player, police said.

A girl, who was younger than 15 but whose exact age was not released, reported on Feb. 1 that she had an inappropriate relationship with her volleyball coach, Jared Washington, while she was on the Stingray Volleyball Club from around 2012 to 2015, according to San Jose police press release.

Washington was arrested on Monday.

Washington worked as a volleyball coach in multiple schools and clubs, including Independence High School, Evergreen High School, and Stingray Volleyball Club, police said.

As of Wednesday, police said he worked at Overfelt High School in San Jose.

But the East Side Union High School District said in a statement that officials "took immediate action" to remove Washington from all of its school sites pending the charges.

District officials said they would continue to cooperate with police.

Washington was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on one count of lewd and lascivious acts on a minor age 14 or 15, police said.

KTVU reached out to the Santa Clara County District Attorney to see what charges Washington faces.

Efforts to determine whether he has a defense attorney were not immediately successful.