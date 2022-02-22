San Jose police arrest 35 sex assault suspects in major bust

article

San Jose police on Tuesday released the names and photos of 35 sex assault suspects who they said had outstanding warrants during an operational sweep.

The men were picked up between Jan. 1 and Feb. 14. All of them live in San Jose.

All of the suspects are charged with sex crimes ranging from misdemeanor sexual assault to felony cases of sexual assault of a minor and rape, San Jose police said in a news release.

The dates of these cases ranged from 2016 to as early as this month.

"This successful operation is a testament to the department-wide dedication at our San José Police Department to hold violent offenders accountable and uphold our standards for trauma-informed response to improve closure rates for survivors," Councilwoman Sylvia Arenas said in a statement. "Sexual assault crimes are notorious for being underreported and of those reported even less lead to arrests," Arenas said. "I hope that these successful arrests will aid survivors in their journey of healing, some who may have waited as long as six years for justice, and empower more survivors to come forward."

Anyone with additional information about these cases is urged to contact the San José Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 408-537-1394.



Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.