San Jose woman, 63, killed by garbage truck suffered massive blunt force: coroner

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner on Friday identified the woman who was killed by a garbage truck as she was taking her trash down to the street as 63-year-old Gina Kay Cunningham of San Jose.

The cause of death was massive multiple blunt force injuries of her torso with partial evisceration of her thoracoabdominal organs, the coroner said.

Cunningham died Wednesday morning when she appeared to run into the blind spot of a driver for a California Waste Solutions truck, according to San Jose police.

The driver stayed behind to cooperate with the investigation.

No arrests or charges have been announced.

The death was reported just before 8 a.m. in the 400 block of Fontanelle Court.

Aerial footage from the scene showed the truck and the garbage can still in the street lined with homes and palm trees.

This brings the number of people killed in San Jose car accidents to 11 this year.

It is the 10th fatal collision and the 8th pedestrian death of 2022, police added. Last year, the same mark wasn’t reached until June.