San Jose police arrested two women on suspicion of human trafficking and operating a brothel, authorities announced.

Xiaohong Yang, 55, of Mountain House, and Mei-Chen Juan, 53, of San Jose, ran the operation from a home in the 2700 block of McKee Road, the San Jose Police Department said.

After several tips from the community, the department's Human Trafficking Task Force started an investigation that lasted a month before the arrests.

Authorities executed a search warrant on Sept. 11 at the suspected brothel, where they located two human trafficking survivors. Those women were provided with resources, according to police.

Yang and Juan are believed to have run the brothel and now face human trafficking charges. They were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.