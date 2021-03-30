San Jose woman says she was attacked, robbed leaving bar

A San Jose woman is looking to piece together the night she said she was brutally attacked and knocked unconscious.

The victim, 32-year-old Lauren Gutierrez said she was dragged across the street and robbed after leaving a dive bar in San Jose. She said it happened back on March 21 outside the Willow Den.

Her recollection of that night is foggy because her injuries are so severe. She’s slowly regaining her memory and needs help finding answers and the people responsible.

Gutierrez’s injuries are clearly visible. She said she received two black eyes after a night out at a bar with a friend turned incredibly violent.

"I feel lucky to be alive," said Gutierrez.

On the night of the attack, Gutierrez was at the Willow Den in San Jose. Around 10:30 p.m. the dental assistant called an Uber. The next thing she knew she was being pulled across the street by a couple.

Advertisement

"I remember being kicked to the ground, kicked in the head, and beaten and choked," said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez said she was knocked unconscious and police found her two hours later in an alley across from the Willow Den. Gutierrez’s mother said her daughter was taken to the hospital with a traumatic brain injury, fractured eye sockets, nose and jaw.

"Every single nurse that came across her told her over and over again, Lauren I don’t care if you have one drink, half a drink, five drinks," said Mother Connie Amaya. "No one deserves to be assaulted the way you were assaulted."

Gutierrez said her assailants took her earrings, iPhone and Apple Watch.

"The victim was standing there alone perhaps waiting and I think it was most likely a senseless random act of violence," said Willow Den Owner Hans Heller.

Heller said the bar is cooperating with police and a security guard witnessed Gutierrez and her friend leave the bar but didn’t see the attack.

As for cameras, he said, they haven't been working during the pandemic but said other cameras in the area may offer clues. He said it’s unclear if the attackers were patrons of the bar or not.

"I just can't say enough for people to be safe out there especially females walking outside alone," said Gutierrez.

The only descriptions of the suspects are the man and woman may have been in their 30s or 40s. The bar has decided to close on Fridays and Saturdays for the time being. San Jose Police have assigned a detective to the case to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact San Jose Police.

Azenith Smith is a reporter for KTVU. Email Azenith at azenith.smith@fox.com and follow her on Twitter and Instagram @AzenithKTVU or Facebook or ktvu.com.