San Jose youth counselor suspected of sexually assaulting student in classroom

San Jose police on Monday announced the arrest of a youth counselor accused of sexually assaulting a student inside a classroom at a middle school, and investigators said there could be additional victims.

Investigators said the alleged assaults happened at Hubbard Middle School, where Silvio Yoc-Aguilar, 27, was working as a counselor for the organization "New Hope for Youth."

He was arrested on Tuesday, after detectives were called to a home to investigate a sexual assault of a minor.

"Detectives interviewed the victim and she disclosed inappropriate sexual contact with the adult suspect," police said in a news release.

The suspect was arrested at his home in San Jose and booked on multiple counts of sexual assault.

Investigators said they believe there could be additional victims "due to the suspect’s position as a person of trust at the school."

They urged anyone with information about the case to contact the San Jose Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children/ Child Exploitation Detail Unit by emailing 3657@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4290@sanjoseca.gov or by calling (408) 537-1381.

Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-STOP (7867), or by clicking by here. Those who provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward.