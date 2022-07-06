San Leandro council approves $20K police retention bonus

San Leandro's City Council on Tuesday adopted a new program for retaining police officers and communication dispatchers.

The council approved a retention plan that would give a $20,000 bonus over the next two years to police personnel.

The first $10,000 would be paid within a month.

San Leandro said it has a police shortage; only 57 of 90 positions are filled right now.

Supporters say this program recognizes the many months that police officers and dispatchers who have dealt with short staffing.

