San Leandro council approves $20K police retention bonus

By KTVU staff
Published 
San Leandro
The city council voted to give San Leandro police a $20,000 retention bonus over two years.

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - San Leandro's City Council on Tuesday adopted a new program for retaining police officers and communication dispatchers.

The council approved a retention plan that would give a $20,000 bonus over the next two years to police personnel. 

The first $10,000 would be paid within a month. 

San Leandro said it has a police shortage; only 57 of 90 positions are filled right now.

Supporters say this program recognizes the many months that police officers and dispatchers who have dealt with short staffing. 
 