San Leandro councilman retires amid bribery case

San Leandro City Councilman Bryan Azevedo has submitted a formal letter of retirement, effective Tuesday.

Azevedo was first elected to the City Council in 2020 and re-elected in 2024.

His retirement comes as prosecutors consider calling him as a witness in the upcoming bribery and fraud trial of former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao.

Azevedo is accused of accepting a $2,000 bribe and is expected to plead guilty in his own case on Wednesday in a federal Oakland courtroom.

Azevedo was charged in October with one count of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and one count of making false statements to government agents.

Federal prosecutors allege he conspired with two unnamed people to help a housing company obtain contracts from the city of San Leandro in exchange for money.

The San Leandro City Council is scheduled to discuss options for filling the vacant seat at its meeting on Feb. 17.