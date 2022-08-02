San Leandro crash leaves dirt bike driver dead

San Leandro police are investigating a crash involving a van and dirt bike.

Police say they arrived on the scene near Washington Ave. and Castro St. shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators say they found a 25-year-old male with significant injuries and transported him to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Officials say they determined the man as not wearing a helmet when he crashed into a van.

Police did not say if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

"The San Leandro Police Department offers our condolences to the family of the decedent," said Lieutenant Matthew Barajas. "This is a staunch reminder for everyone to watch out for one another while on the road."