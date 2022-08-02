17-year-old boy fatally shot in San Francisco's Visitacion neighborhood

A 17-year-old boy died in a shooting in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley on Monday, police said.

The gunfire was reported shortly after 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Brookdale Avenue.

Officials said the teen was taken to a hospital and died of his injuries.

They have not arrested anyone in the shooting. No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444.