Controversy over GoFundMe in deadly San Leandro house fire

A controversy over a GoFundMe campaign has erupted in the wake of a San Leandro house fire that killed members of three generations of a family.

"My baby, she's waiting there, waiting to get cremated, and this lady's got control of all the money to bury my baby," Heather Morrow said Tuesday, her voice breaking.

Thousands of dollars raised

What we know:

Morrow said a woman she knows is holding a GoFundMe hostage, refusing to turn over nearly $5,000 in donations.

"She says, ‘No, this is my thing, I set it up, and there’s no reason why you should be in my account,'" Morrow said.

The fire early Thursday killed Morrow's niece, Aaliyah Jardon, 6; Morrow's mother, Pam Morrow, 66; and Morrow's mother, Shirley Demerse, 90.

Six others, including the Aaliyah's twin sister, escaped the flames.

The family believes a lithium battery that was charging an e-bike ignited the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Alameda County Fire Department and sheriff's office.

A day after the fire, KTVU spoke with Morrow, her twin sister Nichole and their friend, Antionette Lucchesi, who started a GoFundMe.

Relatives and fund organizer stood side-by-side

What they're saying:

"The GoFundMe is dedicated for recovery of this family," Lucchesi told KTVU on Friday. "I've seen them grow and become something, you know, I can only wish ever having for my own."

But now, Morrow says Lucchesi seems to be keeping the GoFundMe funds. Lucchesi has not responed to KTVU's request for comment on the matter.

"I just want the money so I can bury my family," Morrow said. "I mean, I'm struggling, I have nothing. Red Cross has provided some money, but that's all gone from the hotel rooms."

In a statement to KTVU, GoFundMe said, "Our team is working directly with the fundraiser organizer to help ensure funds safely reach the family. During this process, all funds are being safely held by our payment processors, and will only be released to the intended beneficiary."

Morrow and her sister have someone else in their corner, Lucchesi's sister, Vanessa Lucchesi.

"I'm pro the family and the kids and Aaliyah" she said. "What's wrong is wrong and what's right is right, and it's wrong what she's doing, you kno. That's the bottom line."

The tragedy has been especially difficult for the surviving twin Ella Jardon, who's been asking some heart-wrenching questions.

"Am I still a twin, and can I get a new sister, and is she coming back?" Morrow said. "She's coping, but she's having the hardest time."

The family is requesting that donations be sent to a GoFundMe they've authorized.

The community is organizing a vigil to honor the victims. It will take place at Toyon Park at 5 p.m. Thursday March 20.

