1 killed in San Leandro house fire, several injured

Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in San Leandro that left several others injured on Thursday.

Deadly blaze

What we know:

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. at a home on Darius Way and Altamont Road, just off Interstate 580, authorities said.

Dozens of Alameda County sheriff's deputies and six fire trucks responded to the scene. Smoke was still billowing from the home at 7:30 a.m.

The Alameda County Fire Department battalion chief initially confirmed a 6-year-old girl died in the fire and five other people were injured. The fire department later retracted that statement. The department said there was a fatality, but could not provide the exact age of the victim.

Family says twin girls were inside home

What they're saying:

A cousin told KTVU that at least six people lived at the home, including 6-year-old twin girls, a grandmother, and several aunts.

"We saw the fire from down below. I was just very scared for those little girls, and all of them," said Amber Mendoza.

At least two people were transported to local hospitals by ambulance. The status of the other injured victims has not been disclosed.

Authorities are considering the incident an active crime scene but have not revealed the reason for that. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Editor's note: The Alameda County Fire Department initially confirmed that a 6-year-old girl died in the house fire; the department later retracted that statement saying that there was a fatality, though they could not provide the exact age of the victim.