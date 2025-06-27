Man gunned down while walking dog in San Leandro identified

The Brief The victim was 47-year-old Ryan M. Christie ,of San Leandro. Christie was found fatally shot on the morning of June 14, still clinging onto his dog's leash. Police are still searching for his killer.



A man who was shot and killed while walking his dog in San Leandro earlier this month has been identified by the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau.

The victim was identified Friday as 47-year-old Ryan M. Christie of San Leandro.

Victim was still clinging to dog leash

What we know:

Christie was found fatally shot on the morning of June 14 near Euclid Avenue and East 14th Street, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene around 8:23 a.m. and found him lying on his back with his dog still leashed to his hand.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Victim was shot hours before he was found

What they're saying:

A neighbor told KTVU they heard a gunshot around 11:15 p.m. the night before. Investigators believe Christie was likely shot at that time and not discovered until the next morning.

The Alameda County Coroner’s Office determined Christie died from a gunshot wound to the back.

His dog was not injured.

Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting and said the investigation remains ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Christie’s death marks San Leandro’s first homicide of the year.

According to a verified GoFundMe page created on behalf of his family, Christie is survived by his wife and children.