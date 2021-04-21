San Leandro may impose curfew over reports of 'criminal activity'

article

The San Leandro Police Department said it is considering a curfew for Wednesday night after receiving reports of "criminal activity."

Authorities said the possible curfew is in response to credible threats that have come through. The department did not elaborate on the details of those threats, but it did send out an alert around 3:56 p.m. about reports of planned looting at Bayfair Center.

As a precaution, additional officers were added to canvas that area.

"The City of San Leandro and the San Leandro Police Department respects the rights of people to peacefully protest, but the information we have is that criminal activity is being planned. That information is based on statements made by known actors associated with other recent acts of looting and vandalism," the police department said in a statement.

A final decision on whether the curfew will be enacted has not been made, but residents are asked to shelter-in-place.