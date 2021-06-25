San Leandro police announce arrests of home invasion robbery suspects, 1 remains at large

Suspects were arrested and guns recovered by San Leandro police following a home invasion robbery and a shooting on Tuesday, police said.

Around noon Tuesday, officers responded to the 15000 block of Swenson Street after someone reported a home invasion robbery. At least part of the robbery was captured on the home's security cameras, according to police.

Officers did not locate the suspects or a getaway vehicle, but later they located the vehicle and one suspect, police said. Around 3:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Greenhouse Marketplace, a shopping center at Lewelling Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

The vehicle used by the suspect in the shooting Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in San Leandro, Calif. No one was injured in the shooting. (Courtesy of San Leandro police).

A witness was calling police as shots were fired, according to police. Officers in the north end of the city located the shooting suspect's vehicle and arrested the person.

Officers found a gun in the vehicle, police said. While at the scene of the arrest, detectives located the robbery suspects' vehicle and an arrest was made. A gun was recovered from that suspect, according to police.

One of the robbery suspects is at large, San Leandro police spokesman Lt. Ali Khan said. In the shooting case, police believe they arrested the only suspect. No names of the suspects were released.

Neither the shooting nor robbery led to injuries, Khan said.