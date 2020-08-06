San Leandro police officer fatally shoots suspect who allegedly stole car, armed with assault rifle

A San Leandro police officer fatally shot a man who police say stole a car, gave chase into Oakland and eventually got out of his car holding what officers say looked like an assault-style firearm.

In a statement, police said the chase began on Wednesday at 11 p.m. in San Leandro about the stolen car.

Officer started to follow it and the chase finally ended in Oakland when the suspect's car crashed into the rear of an unoccupied parked car in the 10400 block of Pearmain Street.

The suspect driver got out of his car, and officers believe he had an assault-style firearm in his hand, police said.

An officer fired off his gun, and shot the suspect, who died at the scene, police said.

An assault rifle was found at the scene, police said.

In addition, during the chaos, a San Leandro K-9 named "Kane," ran off and was last seen running around in the10400 block of Pearmain Street in Oakland.

Kane is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois trained in criminal apprehension and narcotics detection police said they don't know if he was injured during the shooting.

Because this shooting occurred in Oakland, the Oakland Police Department will be the lead law enforcement agency in charge of the criminal investigation.

The San Leandro officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

The last fatal officer-involved shooting in San Leandro was in April, when two San Leandro police officers killed Steven Taylor, who was waving a bat inside a Walmart and alarming some employees and customers. The city of San Leandro has not yet released the names of those officers, saying they face "direct and specific threats," though those threats have not been detailed publicly. KTVU has filed public records requests to identify the officers.

In June, California Highway Patrol officers killed Erik Salgado by firing more than 40 rounds at him and his pregnant girlfriend in East Oakland when they chased him in what they say was a stolen car from San Leandro. His girlfriend, Brianna Colombo, lost the baby as a result, according to an attorney. A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Salgado's family and Colombo.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office will also conduct an independent investigation of the fatal shooting, as with all officer-involved shootings that result in injury or death.

DA Nancy O'Malley has not yet completed or made public the investigations into the deaths of Taylor or Salgado at this point.