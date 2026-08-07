San Leandro postal worker punched by stranger in unprovoked attack
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A U.S. Postal Service worker returning from a break in San Leandro was punched without warning by a stranger, according to authorities.
Postal worker attacked at post office
What we know:
The assault happened around 3 p.m. July 27 on the back dock of the Estudillo Station Post Office at 1319 Washington Ave., according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
The postal worker was returning from her break when the suspect, whom she did not know, approached her from behind and punched her in the face, authorities said. He then walked away.
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$150,000 reward offered
What you can do:
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the federal law enforcement arm of the Postal Service, is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.
The Source: This story was written based on information from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.