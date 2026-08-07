San Leandro postal worker punched by stranger in unprovoked attack

The Brief A U.S. Postal Service employee was punched in the face by a stranger while returning from a break at a San Leandro post office. The attack happened around 3 p.m. July 27 at the Estudillo Station Post Office on Washington Avenue. Federal authorities are offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest and conviction.



A U.S. Postal Service worker returning from a break in San Leandro was punched without warning by a stranger, according to authorities.

Postal worker attacked at post office

What we know:

The assault happened around 3 p.m. July 27 on the back dock of the Estudillo Station Post Office at 1319 Washington Ave., according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The postal worker was returning from her break when the suspect, whom she did not know, approached her from behind and punched her in the face, authorities said. He then walked away.

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$150,000 reward offered

What you can do:

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the federal law enforcement arm of the Postal Service, is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.