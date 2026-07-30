Ghirardelli chocolate workers in San Francisco walk off job for 3-day strike

article

The Brief Workers at San Francisco's Original Ghirardelli Chocolate and Ice Cream Shop walked off the job on Thursday for a three-day strike. Union members and their representatives say the company isn't being transparent about how much it earns from a health coverage fee it charges customers. The workers want to stay on their current healthcare plan. Two other stores in Ghirardelli Square that are staffed with non-union workers, remain open.



Workers at The Original Ghirardelli Chocolate & Ice Cream Shop in San Francisco walked off the job on Thursday for a three-day strike. They are asking customers to boycott the store at a popular tourist area.

What do workers want?

What we know:

The union, representing the workers at the North Pointe Street store, says they have been negotiating with Ghiradelli for more than a year, but have not yet reached a deal.

The Unite Here Local 2 union accuses the company of bad-faith bargaining, saying Ghirardelli proposed cutting workers' healthcare plans while not disclosing how much it earns from a 6% healthcare coverage fee it charges customers.

A closed sign went up today outside the flagship store, which is the only San Francisco location impacted by the strike. The picket line ended for the night just before 10 p.m.

The other two locations at Ghirardelli Square are staffed with non-union workers and are both open.

The last time workers went on strike at the original store was in 1984.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the company said: "We value and respect our employees and the important contributions they make to Ghirardelli. We are currently in active contract negotiations with the union and are committed to bargaining in good faith. Our main focus right now is on reaching an agreement that supports our employees and ensures the long-term success of our business."

Workers we spoke with said they're striking because they want transparency from the company and to keep the health insurance they have.

The striking workers' chants were loud and continuous as they asked customers to boycott the business. Those on the picket line included cashiers, candy makers, stockers and greeters.

"I can't risk a hospital visit. I just tell myself, I hope you don't get sick," said Michael Sage, a Ghirardelli greeter.

Workers said their wages are low, ranging from $19 to $25 an hour and that they can't afford to pay for high health insurance premiums.

"They refuse to give us that information. They want to take away our healthcare and they're not willing to be transparent about how they pay for that healthcare," said Diego Huerta, a cashier who spoke about the company not disclosing their 6% healthcare coverage fee.

Local 2, represents the 45 workers at the flagship store and says the union currently administers the health insurance plan for those employees, but that the company wants employees under its own plan.

"That will mean workers will have higher co-pays. Right now when they go to the emergency room they pay $50. It could mean it could go up to hundreds of thousands of dollars," said Sonya Karable with Unite Here Local 2.

"We have to stand up for ourselves," said Rachel Ziering, a Ghirardelli stocking supervisor. "I have to take prescriptions and I wouldn't be able to afford them. Without the union plan I would be paying a lot more through their insurance."

For some, the fact that the main store was closed on Thursday, showed how the union was in solidarity.

"That's a testament to the fact that they need these workers to run this store, the same workers that they're trying to cut their healthcare," said Karable.

Other locations

Customers patronized the other two, non-union worker Ghiradelli Square stores that are still open. One customer said she empathized with the workers.

"Everybody has the right to know what changes are and what's happening to their healthcare," said Tashia Polanco, who was visiting from Orange County.

What's next:

The picket line is expected to last until 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The Source Ghirardelli Chocolate, Unite Here Local 2 and its members, and store customers.



