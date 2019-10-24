San Lorenzo Valley High School teacher arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with child

article

A San Lorenzo Valley High School teacher was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of lewd acts with a child in an after-school tutoring program, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Michael Henderson, 51, of Felton, was arrested Tuesday after the sheriff's office received reports about assaults that took place over a period of time three years ago.

Sheriff's officials said the alleged assaults did not take place on the high school campus, but rather in the tutoring program.

The San Lorenzo Valley Unified School District sent out a letter to parents and staff on Wednesday about the arrest, saying Henderson has been placed on unpaid compulsory leave.

"Please know that our hearts go out to any student or person who is the subject of violence or abuse at the hands of another," Superintendent Laurie Bruton said. "As a school district we are committed to keeping students safe at school and throughout our community."

Sheriff's detectives are looking for other possible victims in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Shearer at (831) 454-7645 or Deputy Luna at (831) 454-7647.