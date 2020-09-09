San Mateo Co. online meeting to discuss CZU Lightning Complex Fires

article

San Mateo County officials will hold a discussion via Zoom on Wednesday afternoon to share resources with residents impacted by wildfires.

San Mateo County Manager Mike Callagy, Supervisor Don Horsley and other officials involved in wildfire response and recovery will discuss recovery efforts and share resources and services at the 4 p.m. briefing.

The session is intended for Coastside residents of San Mateo County impacted by the CZU Lightning Complex, a group of fires impacting southern San Mateo County and northern Santa Cruz County.

To join the Zoom meeting, people can visit http://tinyurl.com/yxlkfgnh or call in via (669) 900-6833. The meeting ID is 851 6540 0367 and passcode is 003260.

The meeting will be open to the first 500 residents and will be translated live in Spanish.

The CZU fires have consumed 86,509 acres and are 81 percent contained as of Tuesday.

