San Mateo County opens six new voting centers for March 3 election

Six additional vote centers are opening Saturday on the peninsula for residents to cast ballots in the March 3, 2020 presidential primary election.

Vote centers have replaced traditional polling places in the past three elections in San Mateo County, which is one of 15 counties around the state to implement the Voters Choice Act of 2016.

The law aims to modernize elections and allow voters to choose the most convenient place cast ballots.

The six new vote centers are located in Daly City, East Palo Alto, Half Moon Bay, San Bruno, Redwood City and San Mateo, said Mark Church, chief elections officer for the county.

Three centers previously opened on Feb. 3 in Redwood City, San Mateo and South San Francisco.

Thirty-three additional vote centers will open in the county on Feb. 29, bringing the total to 42 available through Election Day, Church said.

The vote centers are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., from Saturday through March 2, and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, March 3.

Vote centers that opened Feb. 3 were:

Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder, 555 County Center, 1st Floor, Redwood City

Registration & Elections, 40 Tower Road, San Mateo

South San Francisco Main Library, 840 W. Orange Ave., South San Francisco

Vote Centers opening Saturday are:

City Hall, 333 90th Street, Daly City

Lewis and Joan Platt East Palo Alto Family YMCA, 550 Bell St., East Palo Alto

Half Moon Bay Emergency Operations Center, 537 Kelly Ave., Half Moon Bay

Fair Oaks Community Center, 2600 Middlefield Road, Redwood City

San Bruno Senior Center, 1555 Crystal Springs Road, San Bruno

Mid-Peninsula Boys & Girls Club, Teen Center, 200 N. Quebec St., San Mateo

Voters are encouraged to check My Election Info on www.smcvote.org to track when the Registration & Elections Division received their voted ballot. Voters can also confirm if their ballot was accepted.

The Registration & Elections Division offers a toll-free hotline at (888) 762-8683 to assist in English, Spanish, Chinese, Korean, and Tagalog.

Every registered voter will also receive a vote by mail ballot, which they can return with no postage required in any mailbox or into secure county ballot drop boxes located throughout the county.

More information is available at www.smcacre.org.