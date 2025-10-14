NWS investigates possible tornado after fierce winds batter San Mateo County coast
PESCADERO, Calif. - The National Weather Service is investigating a high wind event that struck the San Mateo County coast on Monday afternoon.
Owners of a small organic farm in the area said they experienced tornado-like winds during the storm. A large, empty water tank was reportedly lifted and thrown a quarter mile up a hill.
Officials have not yet confirmed whether a tornado occurred.
Farm hit by sudden, powerful winds
What we know:
Taylor Lane spent Tuesday cleaning up the damage at Flip Flop Farm, located along Highway 1 just south of Año Nuevo. Lane said the winds came up suddenly and violently.
"All of a sudden this porta-potty came swinging around and the entire place started shaking," Lane said.
Water tank thrown across highway
Local perspective:
In one of the storm’s most dramatic moments, an empty water tank—more than 10 feet wide and weighing about 200 pounds—was hurled across Highway 1. It landed in a neighbor’s property, crashing into an abandoned shed about a quarter mile away.
Featured
Crops and storage destroyed
Dig deeper:
The winds were so intense they tore plants from the ground. A 100-foot row of goldenberry plants was nearly wiped out, with about half completely uprooted.
"We lost most of our dry storage where we keep fertilizer, seeds—where we start new starts," said co-owner Phineas Ellis.
Despite the damage, the farm continues its cleanup and plans to keep selling organic vegetables at local farmers markets. They're also happy no one was hurt.
"Staying hunkered down and just not trying to do something stupid, you can’t fight the wind when it is blowing that quick," Lane said.
NWS investigation ongoing
What's next:
The National Weather Service confirmed it sent an investigator to Flip Flop Farm on Tuesday. The agency has not yet determined the exact nature of the wind event.
The Source: Information for this report was sourced through interviews and information from the National Weather Service