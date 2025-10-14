NWS investigates possible tornado after fierce winds batter San Mateo County coast

The Brief The National Weather Service is investigating powerful winds that hit the San Mateo County coast near Año Nuevo State Park; officials have not confirmed if it was a tornado. Flip Flop Farm suffered some damage when a 200-pound water tank was lifted and thrown across Highway 1, and crops were torn from the ground. No injuries were reported, and the farm’s owners are focused on cleanup and continuing operations despite extensive losses



The National Weather Service is investigating a high wind event that struck the San Mateo County coast on Monday afternoon.

Owners of a small organic farm in the area said they experienced tornado-like winds during the storm. A large, empty water tank was reportedly lifted and thrown a quarter mile up a hill.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether a tornado occurred.

Farm hit by sudden, powerful winds

What we know:

Taylor Lane spent Tuesday cleaning up the damage at Flip Flop Farm, located along Highway 1 just south of Año Nuevo. Lane said the winds came up suddenly and violently.

"All of a sudden this porta-potty came swinging around and the entire place started shaking," Lane said.

Water tank thrown across highway

Local perspective:

In one of the storm’s most dramatic moments, an empty water tank—more than 10 feet wide and weighing about 200 pounds—was hurled across Highway 1. It landed in a neighbor’s property, crashing into an abandoned shed about a quarter mile away.

Crops and storage destroyed

Dig deeper:

The winds were so intense they tore plants from the ground. A 100-foot row of goldenberry plants was nearly wiped out, with about half completely uprooted.

"We lost most of our dry storage where we keep fertilizer, seeds—where we start new starts," said co-owner Phineas Ellis.

Despite the damage, the farm continues its cleanup and plans to keep selling organic vegetables at local farmers markets. They're also happy no one was hurt.

"Staying hunkered down and just not trying to do something stupid, you can’t fight the wind when it is blowing that quick," Lane said.

NWS investigation ongoing

What's next:

The National Weather Service confirmed it sent an investigator to Flip Flop Farm on Tuesday. The agency has not yet determined the exact nature of the wind event.