San Mateo County sheriff places witness on administrative leave

A veteran San Mateo County Sheriff's Office sergeant, who is a witness in proceedings against Sheriff Christina Corpus, has been placed on administrative leave, the sergeant's lawyer said Monday.

Lawyer questions timing of decision

What they're saying:

Sgt. Joe Fava was placed on leave without explanation last week, according to attorney Charles Stone.

"As we know, Sgt. Fava was recently identified as a key witness in removal proceedings against Sheriff Corpus as a result of her own attorneys failing to file documents with the court confidentially," Stone said Monday."Given that recent revelation, I know that a lot of people find the timing of this administrative leave decision interesting, to say the least."

Corpus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Monday but has denied the allegations against her in the past.

In late June, several documents that were supposed to remain confidential were filed publicly in San Mateo County Superior Court by Corpus' lawyers.

Investigation into sheriff

What we know:

One of those documents is a report stemming from an independent investigation by the law firm Keker, Van Nest & Peters that alleges grounds for removing Corpus from office exist based on multiple factors, including testimony from Fava.

On Monday, the San Mateo County Organization of Sheriff's Sergeants said it was worried that the decision to place Fava on leave was connected to his role in the Keker report.

"As a key contributor to the Keker investigation, he helped bring to light serious violations of policy, including retaliation and nepotism," OSS officials said in a news release. "Without transparency, this decision appears to reflect a broader pattern of retaliation against those who speak up."

Corpus has been accused of abuse of power, retaliation, using racial and homophobic slurs, nepotism and placing her chief of staff, allegedly her romantic partner, in a high-paying role.

In March, voters approved Measure A, amending the county charter to grant the San Mateo Board of Supervisors authority to remove the sheriff for cause with a supermajority vote. In June, the board unanimously accepted Chief Probation Officer John Keene's recommendation to remove her, marking the first such use of this provision in California history.

Corpus is also the subject of a San Mateo County Civil Grand Jury investigation, which accuses her of having a conflict of interest pertaining to the hiring and supervision of her department's former executive director of administration, Victor Aenlle.

The grand jury also accused Corpus of three counts of retaliation, pertaining to the termination of former assistant sheriff Ryan Monaghan, the transfer of Captain Brian Philip, and the arrest of Deputy Carlos Tapia, the president of the deputy sheriff's association.

Corpus has denied wrongdoing, called the accusations against her politically motivated, sued the county, and vowed to fight through appeals.