San Mateo detectives arrest homicide suspect in Oklahoma

San Mateo Police Department detectives arrested a homicide suspect Thursday morning in Oklahoma after a round-the-clock investigation connected to a Dec. 19 shooting at the Wells Fargo Bank parking lot located at 81 W Hillsdale Blvd. Detectives have initiated the extradition process to transport the suspect back to San Mateo County. The investigation is ongoing.

San Mateo police officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Wells Fargo Bank, located at 81 W Hillsdale Blvd., on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene within one minute and located an unresponsive adult male who was pronounced deceased on scene.

According to witnesses, a male suspect shot toward the adult male victim at least five times before fleeing on foot. Detectives learned the suspect fled toward Highway 101 in a white Mercedes sedan. Witnesses described the suspect as a male, unknown race, slender, and wearing a black hoodie. The police department launched an intensive investigation to bring all responsible parties to justice.

Within a couple days of the homicide, detectives located the white Mercedes abandoned in southern California. Security camera footage obtained by investigators revealed the Mercedes driver matched the descriptions provided by witnesses on scene. Additional investigative leads led detectives to the suspect's home in Blanchard, Oklahoma. On Thursday morning, multiple law enforcement agencies served an arrest warrant at the suspect's home. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to a local jail, where he awaits extradition to San Mateo County.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Paul Pak at (650) 522-7660 or pak@cityofsanmateo.org.