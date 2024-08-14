A 32-year-old San Mateo man, accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend and fleeing with $37,000 in a stolen safe, has been charged with murder, according to authorities.

Andrew Coleman faces two counts of murder with special circumstances for the deaths of his 37-year-old girlfriend, Kirsten Castle, and their unborn child, according to the San Mateo District Attorney's Office.

Castle, who was eight months pregnant, lived with Coleman at a home on B Street.

Prosecutors said that on Aug. 4, Coleman strangled Castle to death in the family room of their home. Her 10-year-old daughter from a previous relationship discovered her mother's body after returning home.

Following the murder, Coleman allegedly took a safe containing $37,000 as well as the victim's car and drove to Southern California.

Police used license plate readers to locate him. He was arrested in West Covina.