Pregnant woman killed in San Mateo homicide, boyfriend arrested

San Mateo police say a woman who was nine-months pregnant was killed on Sunday. Officials have arrested the woman's boyfriend after he immediately fled to Southern California.

Police said they were called to a home on the 1300 block of South B Street at around 6 p.m. on the report of a pregnant woman who was in "full arrest." Officials called for crowd control as they were told several family members were on scene and said to be "despondent."

When police arrived, they said paramedics told them the 37-year-old pregnant woman was pronounced dead at the scene, as was her unborn child.

The preliminary investigation led authorities to believe the victim's live-in boyfriend was the suspect in the killing. The boyfriend was not present by the time the police arrived. However, he was tracked down by police who said they used, "various means of technology."

Investigators said the boyfriend left the couple's shared home after the pregnant woman's death. He then traveled by vehicle towards Southern California.

The police department requested assistance from several Southern California law-enforcement agencies, including the California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Police Department.

West Covina Police Department located the suspect's vehicle. He was then arrested on several charges.

Police have identified the boyfriend as Andrew Coleman, 33, of San Mateo and Los Angeles. Coleman has been interviewed by San Mateo Police Department and the investigation is ongoing.

KTVU has learned the victim was the mother of four children. A law-enforcement source said Coleman is the father of the unborn child but not of the other children.

The victim's name and cause of death were not released.

We will update this developing story as we learn more details.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ The death of a 37-year-old pregnant woman is being investigated by police in San Mateo. The woman's boyfriend has since been arrested.