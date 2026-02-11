San Mateo police arrest alleged burglar

article

The Brief San Mateo police on Wednesday arrested a man alleged to have burglarized several cars. Neighborhood surveillance footage showed the suspect, Angel Vonbardeleben, checking car doors in the early morning hours on Tuesday. Vonbardeleben is charged with second-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools.



San Mateo police officers on Wednesday arrested a man suspected of burglarizing multiple vehicles.

Using neighborhood surveillance footage, officers observed a man park a vehicle on Nash Drive at 3:44 a.m. The footage showed the driver, a man, walking through the neighborhood checking multiple vehicle door handles, then entering an unlocked car and rummaging through the cabin and the trunk.

What we know:

The footage showed a man returning to the vehicle on Nash Drive with multiple backpacks and items he did not have when he arrived. Officers identified the man as 25-year-old Angel Vonbardeleben.

At 2:39 a.m. Wednesday morning, Vonbardeleben’s vehicle triggered an automatic license plate reader alert near 3rd Avenue and South Humboldt Street.

Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, during which time they searched the vehicle. The search turned up clothing believed to have been worn during the burglary, as well as burglary tools and stolen property from at least three separate thefts, as well as drug paraphernalia and controlled substances.

Vonbardeleben was arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, and possession of burglary tools.

He is scheduled for a court hearing on Feb. 12.