San Mateo police investigating 'swatting' incident after responding to residence

San Mateo police are investigating a "swatting" case after responding Wednesday to a report of a person barricaded inside a home with a gun, only to learn the call was a fake.

Police initially issued an alert shortly before 3:30 p.m. saying they had closed the area of 28th Avenue and Garfield Street for a "barricaded incident."

About an hour later, the Police Department sent out an update saying the area had reopened after officers determined there was no barricaded suspect inside a home.

Police said they are now investigating who made the false call and said the suspect or suspects "will be brought to justice."