2 men sentenced to life for ambush killing of San Mateo rapper 'Juice Boi'

The Brief Two men were sentenced to life without parole for the 2020 ambush killing of San Mateo rapper Ueta "Juice Boi" Muasika, who was shot 14 times in his driveway. Prosecutors said the killing was carried out in retaliation for an unrelated gang-related murder involving Muasika's cousin, despite Muasika having no involvement. Muasika's 2-year-old son was shot in the face during the attack but survived.



Two men convicted in the 2020 ambush killing of a San Mateo rapper in front of his 2-year-old son, who was also wounded in the attack, have been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

John Talia Paasi, 33, and Isileli Mahe, 34, were sentenced after being convicted of first-degree murder in the execution-style killing of Ueta Muasika, who performed under the rap name "Juice Boi."

Prosecutors: Killing was retaliation for unrelated murder

The backstory:

Prosecutors said the October 2020 attack was carried out in retaliation for the death of Paasi's 85-year-old grandmother, Susana Tonga, who was killed in an arson fire set by Muasika's cousin, Fifita Tau.

Authorities said Muasika was not involved in Tonga's death and was an innocent victim.

Tau was later convicted of murder in Tonga's death and sentenced to life in prison. Prosecutors said that case was gang-related.

Rapper killed in front of toddler son

What we know:

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2020, at Muasika's home on Eleanor Drive in San Mateo.

Prosecutors said Muasika was loading his 2-year-old son into a vehicle in the driveway when a car carrying Paasi and Mahe pulled up and stopped in front of the home.

One of the men got out of the passenger seat and opened fire, striking Muasika 14 times, prosecutors said.

Muasika died at the scene.

His 2-year-old son was shot once in the face but survived.

Suspects captured after years on the run

Following the shooting, Paasi and Mahe fled the state and were fugitives for nearly two years.

Authorities arrested Paasi in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2022, while Mahe was captured in Honolulu that year.

Both men were ultimately convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.