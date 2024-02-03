Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM PST until SUN 4:00 PM PST, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
12
High Wind Warning
from SUN 2:00 AM PST until SUN 7:00 PM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM PST until SUN 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County
High Wind Warning
from SUN 2:00 AM PST until MON 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
High Wind Warning
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until SUN 10:00 PM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM PST until SUN 7:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Airport Weather Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 10:00 AM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM PST until SUN 8:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Flood Watch
from SUN 6:00 AM PST until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until SUN 10:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose
Flood Watch
until MON 10:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

San Mateo, Santa Cruz listed in new round of state of emergency proclamations after storms

South Bay counties named in state of emergency round after storms

SAN MATEO, Calif. - Decisions, like local state of emergencies or local weather warnings, sometimes come from data gathered by U.S. Air Force Hurricane Hunters, and as they fly above the storms, people in the Bay Area are preparing.

San Mateo County is one of five new counties listed in Gov. Gavin Newsom's most recent announcement.

The list includes Humboldt, Santa Cruz, Monterey and Imperial. That brings the total tally to seven after Newsom declared the same State of Emergency in San Diego and Ventura Counties last week.

At the Bayside Building Materials shop in San Mateo, part of the Ace Hardware network, owners say customers are buying the usual.

"Anything from raincoats, boots, we have the sand," said Giulio Sbregia, the store's owner.

He keeps the sandbags packed in the maintenance yard out back. His employees say people in the county seemed to be more prepared this year compared to last year.

"Last year when it started flooding, I saw a lot of panic," said Felipe Porras, who works in the maintenance yard.

"A lot of people rushing to get sandbags, but this year it seemed like everyone was already prepared or already had sandbags from last year. It wasn't that bad."

SEE ALSO: San Francisco Bay Area weather: region braces for intense rain

In the last two weeks, storms have led to flooding and toppled large trees from Daly City to San Mateo and other minor incidents in Half Moon Bay.

To help prepare for this next round, Hurricane Hunters are flying above the atmospheric rivers before the storms make landfall.

"Primarily, the focus of these flights is to gather data, so it can be relayed back and integrated into the forecast models in real-time," said Lt. Col. Mark Withee, who serves as a navigator.

"It can give the public the most informed decision and policymakers the most data they need to make decisions on what's coming onto shore."

The Hurricane Hunters fly hundreds of miles off the coast for up to 12 hours.

Meteorologists expect the first round of heavy rain to impact the Bay Area Sunday morning, bringing in heavy snow for the mountains.