San Mateo woman allegedly kidnapped while walking puppy in Mexico

A San Mateo woman went missing in Mexico last week, and her family is pleading for help finding her.

Monica De Leon was last seen walking her puppy on Nov. 29 around 5 p.m. when she was apparently forced into a van and taken, according to a Facebook group. She was on her way to a gym called FIT 4 LIFE in Tepatitlan, near Guadalajara, they said.

The disappearance was reported to the U.S. State Department website for citizens missing abroad, and her family is urging California Senator Alex Padilla and Congresswoman Jackie Speier to help in the search.

The 29-year-old was wearing a black T-shirt and black pants the evening she was taken. She has short hair with black and blonde highlights and is about 5'5" tall.

Her puppy was left alone in the street when she was kidnapped, her family said.

It's unclear if someone saw her being taken or if it was discovered on surveillance video after the fact. It's also unknown if De Leon lived abroad or was visiting.

KTVU has reached out to the group for more information on her disappearance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Facebook group dedicated to the search or call Senator Padilla's office at 202-224-3553.