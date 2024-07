Two police officers in San Pablo are being praised for saving the life of a man who had overdosed on drugs.

The department shared body camera video this week of what happened on May 15.

Officers Brooke Kobold and Kristina Foster got a call from a girlfriend that her boyfriend overdosed.

The pair found the 21-year-old man was unconscious.

They pulled him to a clear space at his motor home, and administered Narcan and CPR to save him.