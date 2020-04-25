San Pablo Police arrest highway shooting suspect

article

San Pablo police say high-tech installations helped lead them to a

suspect who allegedly followed a woman in his car and shot at her vehicle on

Interstate Highway 80 on Wednesday.

Police received a ShotSpotter alert about gunfire detected on I-80

between El Portal Drive and San Pablo Dam Road early Wednesday morning.

"The frightened victim drove to the police department a short time

later and notified officers her car had been shot," the San Pablo Police

Department said in a post on its Facebook page. "Officers learned the victim

had been chased through San Pablo by another vehicle prior to the shooting on

the freeway."

ity surveillance cameras and license plate readers were used to

identify the vehicle pursuing the woman and detectives used that information

to determine a suspect, who was arrested in Richmond on Thursday.

The suspect, Josha Watts, is now in county jail in Martinez, police said.





...

