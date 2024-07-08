San Pablo water main break damages homes

A large water main break and resulting flood has damaged multiple homes in San Pablo.

The break occurred about 9 p.m. sunday at Kevin Road and Tara Hill Drive, according to the East Bay Municipal Utility District.

EBMUD officials said an 8-inch cast iron main broke, sending thousands of gallons of water into the streets, flowing into nearby homes. The flooding caused roadways to crack and lift. T

As of Monday morning, five homes were without water. EBMUD said they should get water service restored about noon.

What caused the break isn't clear.