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San Rafael: Dispute between co-workers escalates into deadly stabbing

By
KTVU FOX 2
San Rafael
Published October 13, 2026 1:01 PM PDT
Published October 13, 2026 1:01 PM PDT
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Police lights.

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - A 20-year-old man was arrested Monday after allegedly stabbing and killing a co-worker at a business in a San Rafael shopping center, police said.

Stabbing reported at Northgate One Shopping Center

What we know:

Justin Gutierrez-Navarrete of Richmond is accused of stabbing the man shortly after 1 p.m. Monday at the Northgate One Shopping Center.

Officers found the victim suffering from a stab wound in the 700 block of Las Gallinas Avenue, San Rafael police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators determined the victim was an employee at a business in the shopping center based on his clothing, police said.

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Suspect surrenders to authorities

Gutierrez-Navarrete later contacted authorities and turned himself in, police said.

A preliminary investigation found that Gutierrez-Navarrete and the victim had an ongoing dispute that turned physical Monday. The victim fled through the back entrance of the business before collapsing outside, police said.

Gutierrez-Navarrete was booked into the Marin County Jail on suspicion of homicide. The victim’s identity has not been released.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed the nature of the dispute between the victim and suspect.

The Source: This story is based on information from the San Rafael Police Department.

San Rafael