The Brief Tidal projections show potential record-breaking King Tides will hit the Bay Area on Tuesday and Wednesday. King Tides are the highest tides of the year, which, combined with an approaching storm, could flood streets and cause property damage. Officials at San Francisco International Airport and Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport are preparing for floods coinciding with Thanksgiving travel.



The Bay Area is bracing for another incoming storm system, with projections showing wet, windy conditions arriving on Tuesday and carrying through to Wednesday.

The storm will arrive at the same time as the year’s highest tides, colloquially known as "King Tides." The two events together are expected to bring record-high water levels that could flood roads and properties in coastal areas.

What are King Tides?

What we know:

"King Tide" is a non-scientific term used to describe exceptionally high tides, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s website states.

They usually arrive later in the year, from November to January , when both the moon and sun are part of the "tidal swing." They typically peak on Dec. 24.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 18: A view of flooding area near Pier 14 at Embarcadero by the Ferry Building during heavy rain in San Francisco, California, United States on Nov 18, 2026. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

How King Tides differ

Dig deeper:

The coming week’s King Tides are expected to be the highest in 18 years, and December’s tides could potentially be even higher.

The highest tide on record is 8.66 feet, which was set in January 1983.

King Tides occur when the Earth is closest to both the Sun (called perihelion) and the moon (called perigee). While both bodies influence tides, the moon’s pull is twice as strong as the sun’s, according to the University of San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography .

When will high tides occur?

Timeline:

Coastal flood warnings are in effect for the bay shoreline from 6 a.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service warns of potential road closures and impacts to properties.

Where tides may be the highest

Local perspective:

It’s unclear as of this writing where tides will be the highest, but the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration publishes tide tables down to the minute.

Officials at San Francisco International Airport and the Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport are closely monitoring tide projections , as there is a very real possibility that the weather could impact operations.

A spokesperson for SFO recently announced they are expecting an 8% increase in holiday travel this season, compared to 2025.

Both properties sit on low-lying land directly along the San Francisco Bay, making them uniquely vulnerable to rising water levels.

Impact on Bay Area airports

"Those airports are both low-lying infrastructure in the coastal flood warning, and that’s exactly what we warn about, is inundation to these coastal infrastructure areas," Dylan Flynn, lead meteorologist with the NWS told KTVU. "It’s just very shallow, so it doesn’t take much for the water to topple over the elevation of those runways. In fact, if there was no mitigation, we would expect water all the way up to the runways on both airports."

SFO

At SFO, tides are projected to surge to nearly 10 feet, roughly two feet higher than the airport’s existing seawall.

Both facilities have been preparing for the worst, with workers clearing drainage systems, inspecting pump stations and staging sandbags at high-risk zones.

OAK

At OAK, officials said crews recently completed work on a raised perimeter dike to help hold back bay waters.

Crews at SFO have prepositioned portable flood barriers along vulnerable sections of the seawall.

"The SFO Airside Operations team will conduct regular inspections of the airfield perimeter, taxiways, runways and vehicle service roads to identify any flooding or standing water and will coordinate alternatives as needed," SFO officials said in a statement.

While airport officials say their preparations should help keep operations running smoothly, anyone scheduled to fly on Tuesday or Wednesday is urged to check directly with their airline for potential delays or cancellations before heading to the airport.