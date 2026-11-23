The Brief Oakland police on Monday killed a man who was armed with a replica gun, the department said. The shooting was reported at 12:20 a.m. at 449 Hegenberger Road. It's unclear what led up to the shooting, or who fired the first shot.



Oakland police on Monday killed a man who was armed with a replica gun at the 76 gas station near the airport, according to the department and visual evidence.

KTVU cameras captured what appeared to be the replica gun, which was laid out as evidence on a white cloth. The firearm looked like a real rifle.

Police laid out what appears to be a replica firearm on a white cloth at the 76 gas station on Hegenberger Road. Nov. 23, 2026

Suspect killed

What we know:

Police said they were called out to respond to "community reports of an individual with a firearm.

The OPD daily log states the call was reported at 449 Hegenberger Road. The state Attorney General's Office said it occurred at 12:20 a.m.

When police arrived, "they engaged the armed man," the department said.

An officer "discharged their firearm, fatally striking the man."

After the man was killed, police determined his gun was not real, OPD said.

Later in the morning, the 76 gas station was covered in crime scene tape as officers walked about collecting evidence.

A law enforcement official holds what appears to be a replica firearm at the 76 gas station on Hegenberger Road. Nov. 23, 2026

Details unknown

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, or who fired the first shot.

The coroner also did not identify who was killed.

The shooting was first reported by the East Bay Times, which also stated that according to City of Oakland records, the incident marks the fifth time that officers have shot at somebody this year, and the third time it’s been fatal.

As is state law, the state Department of Justice will lead the investigation. Anyone who has information related to this should call the AG at (916) 210-2871.

Police collect evidence at the 76 gas station on Hegenberger Road in Oakland where officers killed a suspect. Nov. 23, 2026