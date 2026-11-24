The Brief San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Noelia Corzo says a federal agent pushed her shoulder during a tense confrontation outside the Redwood City jail, where the two are seen in a heated exchange. Any physical contact that may have been made between the agent and Corzo is not visible on the video. Under a San Mateo County ordinance, ICE is prohibited from using county property to stage for immigration enforcement purposes.



San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Noelia Corzo says a federal agent put hands on her during a tense confrontation outside the Redwood City jail, where the two are seen in a heated verbal exchange.

Heated exchange

What we know:

According to Corzo, the incident occurred on Saturday while she was telling Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents not to park in county employee spots. During the encounter, she claims an agent pushed her on the shoulder.

Corzo posted video of the confrontation on her social media pages. In the footage, heated exchanges can be heard regarding the parking spaces and authority over the property.

"You can't touch our vehicle," one person states in the video, while another argues that the area is government property and orders the vehicle out of the parking spot.

When asked if she is law enforcement, Corzo responded that she is an elected official, prompting someone to reply, "Well, show us something. You got no authority over us. Back up."

She also apologized for her language.

"While I am not proud of the profanity I used in this video, I am also a human and once I was assaulted everything became a blur," she wrote.

No pushing seen

What we don't know:

Any physical contact that may have been made between the agent and Corzo is not visible on the video.

Under a San Mateo County ordinance, ICE is prohibited from using county property to stage for immigration enforcement purposes.