San Rafael police arrest family accused of stealing cars

Three family members accused of stealing vehicles were arrested in San Rafael this week, police said.

In a statement Thursday, San Rafael police said they arrested 53-year-old Letta Neka Glover, her 38-year-old son Deandre Ronell Lowery, and her 34-year-old daughter Diehima Sharie Collins in connection with two separate stolen vehicle cases.

According to the police, they were alerted around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday through their automatic license plate reader camera network that a stolen vehicle was in the area of Second and Irwin streets. When they responded to the scene, an officer spotted the stolen vehicle but it left before they got to stop it.

The vehicle was spotted again by the cameras on Manuel Freitas Parkway. Officers who responded to the scene allegedly saw Glover and Collins inside the vehicle, but Collins drove away when police tried to stop the car.

Officers deployed spikes which Collins attempted to evade, resulting in a collision with another vehicle. No one was reported injured during the crash.

Collins then fled to U.S. Highway 101 before her deflated tires came off, forcing her to stop on the Hetherton Avenue on-ramp. Police then took her and Glover into custody.

Police said Lowery was arrested on Thursday after someone called in to report a stolen vehicle in the Terra Linda area.

Officers said they found Lowery inside the vehicle while he was in a parking lot in the 4200 block of Redwood Highway. He reportedly fled on foot toward a nearby creek but was later apprehended by a Marin County sheriff's deputy.

Police alleged that the car Lowery was using was stolen from Newark. Officers also reported finding stolen properties in the vehicle connected with at least four other auto burglaries.

Authorities believe Lowery is connected to three more cases of attempted stolen vehicles.

All three suspects were booked into Marin County Jail on suspicion of felony possession of a stolen vehicle. Glover and Collins are also accused of suspected felony evasion and conspiracy to commit a criminal offense.

More suspected violations for Collins include felony evasion, hit-and-run, and driving without a license, according to police. Meanwhile, Lowery is also accused of possession of stolen property, obstruction of a peace officer, and possession of a controlled substance.