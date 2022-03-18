San Ramon police searching for two runaway teenage girls

article

The San Ramon Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Marybel "Ruby" Gonzalez and 14-year-old Aaminah "Mina" Khan whose families reported them runaways Thursday.

Ruby is 5'3" tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black jeans, a black zip-up sweater, and black Converse shoes, police said.

Mina is 5 feet tall with black shoulder-length hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing baggie jeans and a hoodie (unknown color). Both students were carrying black backpacks, according to police.

Both teenagers go to Dougherty Valley High School, according to officials from San Ramon Unified school district.

Police said they found evidence indicating the teenagers had planned to run away.

If you have any information on the teens or their whereabouts, please contact the San Ramon Police Department at 925-973-2779.