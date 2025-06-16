Sanctuary cities brace for more ICE raids after Trump's latest threat

Leaders in some of the nation's largest cities are responding to the latest threat from President Trump to step up immigration enforcement in democratic strongholds.

Trump's ICE threat

What we know:

Trump's post on his social media platform, Truth Social, sparked a surge of criticism and controversy, prompting city leaders to speak out.

Following a week of protests capped by No Kings demonstrations nationwide, Trump issued his latest immigration policy announcement, stating, "We must expand efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens in America’s largest Cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens reside."

He added, "That is why I want ICE, Border Patrol, and our Great and Patriotic Law Enforcement Officers, to FOCUS on our crime-ridden and deadly Inner Cities, and those places where Sanctuary Cities play such a big role."

Outside one of San Francisco's immigration court buildings Monday, a lone protester who declined to give his name said he was there to speak out against the administration's policies.

"It doesn't surprise me at all. I just think it's really important to be out here and support our neighbors or the people that are in our lives," he said.

San Francisco ready to defend sanctuary policies

Local perspective:

Although San Francisco was not mentioned in Trump's post, the city attorney said the city is ready to stand against the former president if he increases enforcement there.

City Attorney David Chiu said the city has already successfully defended its sanctuary policies in court and is prepared to fight as long as it takes.

"We have defended ourselves in court successfully during the first Trump administration and this one," said Chiu. "We will have to respond based on whatever happens. But, it is clear to us that every day, this administration is engaged in unlawful actions."

While San Francisco is considering the possibility of increased immigration enforcement, New York was specifically named in Trump's post.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said his city opposed Trump's policies over the weekend in a peaceful display of civil protest.

"This was a very unique march where you had people coming from different parts of the city," Adams said. "Fifty thousand. Fourteen arrests. No injuries to any members of service or to the protesters."

UC School of Law San Francisco Professor David Levine said it is unlikely there will be a successful legal challenge to the presidential policy and that the executive office can deploy assets as it sees fit.

"If the president and the head of homeland security say the problem is New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, I think they can do that," said Levine.

Levine said the concern going forward is that increased enforcement could create more opportunities for conflict and a pretext for Trump to try once again to deploy the National Guard or active military.