Santa Clara Co. has received 95,000 vaccine doses as hospitals remain stretched thin

Health officials in Santa Clara County gave a grim update on COVID numbers ahead of the new year but had better news about vaccines.

As of Thursday, the county has received more than 95,000 vaccines. They are working to vaccinate health care workers and nursing homes as quickly as possible as virus cases continue to climb at an alarming rate.

Dr. Ahmad Kamal, the COVID-19 director of health care preparedness with Santa Clara County, warned Thursday that hospitals were stretched to their limits on this New Year’s Eve. He said there are often 50 or more patients left waiting for a hospital bed and ICU capacity remains extremely low.

"What we are seeing now is not normal. It is an order of magnitude more than we saw just two months ago," Kamal said. "We are clearly are not out of the woods we are in the thick of the woods."

The next group to be vaccinated will be those 75 years and older, along with some essential workers like members of law enforcement, teachers and grocery store workers.

Cases are showing not showing signs of letting up in Santa Clara County. There were 2,500 new cases and 97 new COVID hospitalizations reported on Thursday, based on county data.

Health officials said it’s important to continue wearing a mask and practice social distancing during the vaccine rollout. They said herd immunity won’t be reached until about 80 percent of people are vaccinated.

