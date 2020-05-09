Santa Clara Co. Supervisor Dave Cortese selects new chief of staff

article

Santa Clara County Supervisor Dave Cortese has selected a new Chief of Staff, his office announced Friday.

Tara Sreekrishnan will take over as Cortese's Chief of Staff on Monday.

Sreekrishnan, 26, was previously the District 3 Director of Policy and Outreach. She joined Cortese's staff in June 2019 and is a graduate of Mills College.

She is replacing Donald Rocha, who served as the Chief of Staff from January 2019 through Friday. Rocha is leaving Cortese's office to become a supervising program administrator of government relations for the Santa Clara Valley Water District.