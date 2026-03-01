Santa Clara condo evacuated out of structural concerns

article

A condominium complex in Santa Clara was evacuated this weekend after officials found displaced concrete at the site but found no danger of imminent collapse, the city said Sunday.

What we know:

On Saturday just before 7 p.m., the Santa Clara Fire Department received reports of displaced concrete at the 56-unit Villa Bella condos at 1850 El Camino Real.

Fearing a potential building collapse, firefighters arrived and evacuated about 60 people and told the residents of homes behind the complex on Clay Street that they should evacuate as well. Both directions of El Camino Real were closed between Scott Boulevard and Pierce Street.

Displaced residents were given shelter at the Community Recreation Center on Kiely Boulevard, but most people made their own arrangements, the city said.

On Sunday morning, a team of structural engineers with the developer, the condo's homeowners' association and engineers with the city carried out an assessment of the building and determined there was no danger of imminent collapse, but that the north side of the building would need to be shored up before residents can return.

What's next:

According to the city, the developer will be responsible for these construction and repairs.

It has not yet been determined whether residents in unaffected areas of the building will be able to safely return right away, the city said Sunday afternoon.

Residents on Clay Street were permitted to return to their homes, but 130 people have been displaced at the condo.

The Fire Department has been assisting residents with retrieving their pets, medications and other essentials, the city said.