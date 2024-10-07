Santa Clara County is investigating six deaths that may be related to the recent heat wave.

The county medical examiner-coroner said that six people who died during the October heat wave might have succumbed to heat-related causes, though the investigations are ongoing and could take up to 60 days to confirm.

KEEP TRACK OF CURRENT CONDITIONS

The county previously reported in July that nine deaths were tied to heat.

Santa Clara County, along with other Bay Area cities, has been gripped by a heatwave with temperatures reaching the 100s.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the region, which runs until 11 p.m. on Monday.