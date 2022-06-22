Santa Clara County bans price gouging of infant formula

article

Santa Clara County adopted an urgency ordinance to enforce price gouging of infant formula, the Board of Supervisors announced on Wednesday.

Price gouging of any consumer products during a proclaimed emergency is prohibited for 180 days, officials said.

This means that the county could not enforce price gouging restrictions, which is a criminal offense punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 and/ or imprisonment for up to six months, until another ordinance is in effect.

The ordinance would be in effect until 30 days after the COVID-19-related emergency has concluded.

"It can be really tough to buy formula these days, and some young children require formula to survive," said County Supervisor Joe Simitian. "I know we can’t control supply chain issues, but we can send a clear message to price gougers – who are buying up formula to resell it at a higher price ­– that price gouging won’t be allowed."

The ordinance was adopted shortly after California Governor Gavin Newsom made an executive order on June 7 that would prohibit sellers from selling infant formula for a price that is 10% more than the price they charged on February 17, according to the governor's office.

"California continues to take urgent action to support families feeling the impacts of the nationwide formula shortage. We’re connecting families in need with helpful resources and working to improve access for all parents and caregivers to keep California families safe and healthy," said Governor Newsom.

Earlier in February, Abbott Nutrition recalled several major brands of powdered formula and shut down its Sturgis, Michigan, factory when federal officials began investigating four babies who suffered bacterial infections after consuming formula from the facility.