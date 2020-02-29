Santa Clara County confirms fourth case of coronavirus
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. - The County of Santa Clara Public Health Department confirms a fourth case of COVID-19 in Santa Clara County.
We expected more cases of COVID-19 in our county and have been preparing for community transmission. Since the disease is here, an important priority for the department will be to conduct community surveillance to determine the extent of local transmission. The County Public Health Laboratory has the ability to test for the virus and can identify cases quickly and take appropriate action. The County of Santa Clara Public Health Department is also working closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the State of California Department of Public Health, and other partners to protect /and inform/ the public.
Information about COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County:
- On January 31, 2020, the department announced the first case of COVID-19 in Santa Clara County. On February 20, the case was released from isolation, fully recovered. He was never hospitalized
- On February 2, the department announced the second case, who remains in home isolation, and has never been hospitalized
- On February 28, the department announced a third case who is hospitalized in isolation
- On February 29, the department announced the fourth case of COVID-19 in Santa Clara County