Santa Clara County confirms fourth case of coronavirus

The County of Santa Clara Public Health Department confirms a fourth case of COVID-19 in Santa Clara County.

We expected more cases of COVID-19 in our county and have been preparing for community transmission. Since the disease is here, an important priority for the department will be to conduct community surveillance to determine the extent of local transmission. The County Public Health Laboratory has the ability to test for the virus and can identify cases quickly and take appropriate action. The County of Santa Clara Public Health Department is also working closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the State of California Department of Public Health, and other partners to protect /and inform/ the public.

— County of Santa Clara Public Health Department