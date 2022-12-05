Santa Clara County DA office to quit Twitter amid rise in hate speech on platform, DA says

article

The Santa Clara County district attorney on Monday announced his office will be leaving Twitter, saying the move was part of "a moral obligation" to combat hate speech.

DA Jeff Rosen said that his decision to remove Northern California's largest prosecutor's office from Twitter "follows increasing hatred, bigotry and antisemitism on the platform and Twitter owner Elon Musk's own statements and posts, such as a meme used by racists and antisemites."

And he called on other elected district attorneys across the country to follow suit.

In what was described as his final statement on Twitter, Rosen said, "As Americans, we have the freedom to loudly express our political opinions and strongly disagree with each other. However, when that speech crosses the line into hatred, racism and antisemitism, all of our precious and hard fought freedoms are undermined and our democracy is weakened."

"Anyone who uses Twitter has noticed the proliferation of extremist posts in their daily feed. Many of these handles were previously banned by Twitter because they spread hatred and bigotry. Now they are back. That is not free speech. It is a cynical marketing strategy," Rosen said.

He also blasted the notion that racist, bigoted and antisemitic speech falls under free speech protections.

"That is not a principled stand. That is complicity," Rosen said, adding, "That is what many Germans did in the 1930s and what many South Africans did in the 1980s. It is what Elon Musk is doing in the 2020s."

The district attorney’s announcement came after Musk, who took over Twitter in October, began reinstating accounts blocked from the site, including that of former president Donald Trump, who had been kicked off Twitter for encouraging the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection.

And last month, Musk announced he was granting "amnesty" for accounts that had been previously suspended by the company under former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Musk said his decision to grant amnesty followed a poll in which he asked Twitter users to vote on the plan to allow the reinstatement of suspended accounts that have not "broken the law or engaged in egregious spam." 72% of those who took part in the survey said yes.

"The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week", the CEO tweeted on Nov. 24, adding the Latin phrase "Vox Populi, Vox Dei," meaning "the voice of the people, the voice of God."

Rosen did not shy from accusing the tech billionaire of being complicit in acts that could erode democracy and increase division in the country.

"Mr. Musk is hiding behind the curtain of being a defender of balanced public dialogue," the district attorney said, adding, "Yet he himself has used Twitter to spread hatred and bigotry."

There has been a growing list of advertisers that have pulled their brands off Twitter since Musk took the helm. Those advertisers included Abbott Laboratories, American Express Company, CA Lottery (California State Lottery), and Hewlett-Packard, according to a report from Media Matters for America.

The Santa Clara County DA's office will be the first known government agency in the U.S. to leave Twitter since the new Musk-era, according to Rosen's office.

"We don’t need 280 characters or a Billionaire’s app to say, ‘Bigotry has no home in the land of the free and the home of the brave,’" Rosen said, as he called for a collective response from other DA offices.

"I ask other District Attorneys around our nation to join me in standing against hatred and bigotry by leaving Twitter. We proudly represent the People, all of them. As American prosecutors, we speak with one voice – against crime, violence, greed, and hatred," he said.

Rosen said his office's Twitter account will be deactivated on Tuesday. He invited the public to follow communications through its Facebook page or on its website.

Twitter did not immediately respond to KTVU's request for comment for this story.