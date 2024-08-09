Santa Clara County death penalty case put to test

The Santa Clara County District Attorney is standing behind his push to remove the death sentences in 15 murder convictions.

A court hearing will be held Friday to that effect for Mark Christopher Crew, who was sentenced to death for the murder of Nancy Jo Andrade as part of a complicated scheme to take her money in 1982.

As the Mercury News described it, Crew is believed to have shot her in the head in a remote mountain site, only to return the next day to find his wife still alive. An accomplice is alleged to have beheaded her and at least parts of her body were dumped off the Dumbarton Bridge, tethered to cement.

District Attorney Jeff Rosen had a change of heart about the death penalty in 2020, and after a trip to Montgomery, Alabama, now believes that capital punishment is racially biased and is also not a crime deterrent.

Under California law, district attorneys can seek a new sentence if they determine the previous sentence is no longer just.

Rosen is seeking to change the 15 convictions from the death penalty to life in prison, with no chance of parole. Crew is one of the men on that list.



